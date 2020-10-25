Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.