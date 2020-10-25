Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.15 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,778,301.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

