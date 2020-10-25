Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $221,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 270,145 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,160,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after buying an additional 1,747,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,444,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,934,000 after buying an additional 143,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 1,185,748 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

