Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $704,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.