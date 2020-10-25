Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $780,000 Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 81.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 592.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at $187,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,640. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

NYSE:DLR opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.92.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.