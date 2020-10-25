Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $8.48 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 372,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,085,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,911,000 after buying an additional 619,106 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,416,000 after buying an additional 148,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 506,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

