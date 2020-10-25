Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $901,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NiSource by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 1,418.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 1,447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,854,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

