Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $934,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.50. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

