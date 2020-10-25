Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

