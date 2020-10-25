Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

