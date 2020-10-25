Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in The Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $91.25 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

