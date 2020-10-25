Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $259,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $201.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.