Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $239,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

