Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $264,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

