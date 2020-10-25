Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 180 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 235,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

NYSE AEP opened at $91.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

