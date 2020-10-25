Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 2,330 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $36.46 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.