Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 3,691 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 182.60, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.