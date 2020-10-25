Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Globus Medical by 11.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 597,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $905,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GMED opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

