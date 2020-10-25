Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.37.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

