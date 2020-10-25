Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in General Motors by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,588,000 after acquiring an additional 698,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $36.83 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

