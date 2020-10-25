Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,555,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,130,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.