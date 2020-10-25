Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 145.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $179.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

