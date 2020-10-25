Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 150 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $95,386,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 304,506 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after acquiring an additional 211,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

