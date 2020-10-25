Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 230 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 171,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 47.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.42 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

