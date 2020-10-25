Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,880 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.73.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

