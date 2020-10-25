Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,000 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.06% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 451,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TACO shares. ValuEngine lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $303.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $122,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $177,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 135,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,975. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

