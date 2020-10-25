Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,400 Shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Macy's were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Macy's by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macy's during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Macy's during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Macy's by 182.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Macy's by 4,465.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Macy's in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macy's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Macy's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Macy's had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Macy's’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

