Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 416 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

NYSE:CAT opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.29. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.