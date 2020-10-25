Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 620 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald's by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in McDonald's by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 209.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after acquiring an additional 498,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.39. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.