Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 8,788 Shares of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.14% of BJ's Restaurants worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.29 on Friday. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

