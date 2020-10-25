Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $208,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 155,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

