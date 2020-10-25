Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $751,000 Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

