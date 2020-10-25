Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $867,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $361.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $392.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.62.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

