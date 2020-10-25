Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 272,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 255,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 279.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

