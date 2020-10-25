Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Macy's were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Strs Ohio increased its position in Macy's by 30.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Macy's by 59.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Macy's by 44.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Macy's by 13.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 546,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy's during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Macy's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy's had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Macy's from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Macy's in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.