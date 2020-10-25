Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.63 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

