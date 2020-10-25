Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$222.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James set a C$240.00 target price on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$218.40.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$195.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$204.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$199.24.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.899037 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

