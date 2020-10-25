Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.69 ($60.81).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

