Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Mail from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.64. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

