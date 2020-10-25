Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of RUSHB stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several research firms have commented on RUSHB. TheStreet upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

