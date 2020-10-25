Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

NYSE SAFE opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. Safehold has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of -0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,217 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,632,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,711,599.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

