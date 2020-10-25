Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $11.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

SBH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 760,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after buying an additional 2,256,249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

