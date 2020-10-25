Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$469.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$438.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$439.00 to C$451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$418.54.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$403.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$361.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$432.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

