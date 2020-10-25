SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. SAP has set its FY 2020

SAP has set its FY 2020 Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAP opened at $149.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

