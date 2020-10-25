Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

NYSE:SAR opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.26%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

