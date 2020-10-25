Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €353.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €353.00 ($415.29) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €322.00 ($378.82) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €331.00 ($389.41) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sartorius presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €317.22 ($373.20).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €383.40 ($451.06) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($146.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €353.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €314.43.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

