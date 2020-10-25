Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

SCFLF stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

