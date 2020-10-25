Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Shares of STX opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cross Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

