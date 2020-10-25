Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.25 EPS.

Shares of STX opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

