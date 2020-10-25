Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.41 and a beta of 1.13. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after purchasing an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after purchasing an additional 274,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 165,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

